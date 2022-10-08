THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The 12th homicide of 2022 happened Friday afternoon.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were initially dispatched to the area of May and Arthur Streets for a reported weapons call just before 4 pm on Friday, October 7, 2022.

The area was contained to maintain public safety. A standoff at an address in the 300 block of Brodie Street ensued, which has since concluded.

A police presence may still be observed in the area as police continue to hold scenes in the May and Brodie Streets area.

Members of the Major Crime and Forensic Identification Units are now involved and are treating the initial incident as a homicide.

No additional information is available at this time. There will be a further update later on Saturday.