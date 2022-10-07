Taking a page from the federal Conservative leader, Alberta’s new United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith says she will help make Alberta the “freest province”.

“I’m back” stated Smith, taking the podium after winning the party leadership.

In her speech she promises to take on the “Liberal – NDP coalition in Ottawa”.

“No longer will Alberta ask permission from Ottawa to be prosperous and free. We will not have our voices silenced or censored. We will not be told what we must put in our bodies in order that we may work or travel,”

The path to victory was, for Smith bringing together a coalition of frustrated and angry UCP members.

On October 5th, Smith said, “Enough is enough. We let the experts make the decisions and they let us all down and they’ve created chaos in society, division in society and now they’ve created chaos in the health-care system. You bet. That will be my target.”

Her promise for an “Alberta Sovereignty Act” has likely lit the fires of anger that may lead to a Constitutional issue in the province between the Alberta Government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.