THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a structural fire on the 100 block of Bethune Street on the afternoon of September 29, 2002.

The first arriving fire crews encountered heavy smoke coming from a three story residential building.

The building was found to be partially boarded up making entry and fire attack difficult.

The interior of the main floor of the building sustained substantial fire and smoke damage.

All occupants were out of the building when fire crews arrived.

No injuries to either the public or fire fighters are reported.

Six pumper trucks and an aerial ladder truck responded to this fire. This fire scene remains under investigation.