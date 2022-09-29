Business coaching has taken off in the last 20 years and continues to grow consistently year over year. Now a multi-billion dollar industry, it can be difficult to pinpoint the right coach to help you and your business grow. Kelly Roach of Kelly Roach Coaching is one of the standouts in this crowded market; she has single-handedly grown her company past the 8-figure mark. Kelly and her team aren’t in the business of coddling or cajoling their clients – they only take on “business athletes” who are ready to put in the work and grow their 6- and 7-figure companies to new heights.

As someone who invests heavily in her own personal development and business education, Kelly knows the value of her programs and memberships and strives to empower other entrepreneurs to price their services according to their true value. Working with Kelly requires that you be ready to scale your business and fully commit to achieving your wildest dreams. Kelly Roach Coaching has coached more than 40,000 service-based entrepreneurs, and more than 50 have surpassed the million-dollar mark thanks to her programs.

The results speak for themselves, but many of Kelly’s clients feel compelled to write reviews about their experiences with Kelly and her team. Oftentimes, their excitement about their explosive growth is too much to contain.

Kelly Roach Coaching Reviews

Kelly’s impactful strategies and methods don’t just apply to the growth and scaling of your current line of business; she also creates roadmaps for branching out into new ventures:

“The impact of working with Kelly (and her great team) was almost instant. I started just a few months ago and have already launched one group program. But much bigger than that is the fact that by working with Kelly, I am taking a book that I have had in my head for years and it will be published this October. This will set me up for a strong finish to 2018 and with her guidance, will allow me to triple my business in 2019. Her coaching is elevating my brand and my income!” – Patricia Romboletti, Career Coach & LinkedIn Expert

One of the greatest benefits of entrepreneurship is the freedom that it can create – if a founder can keep from getting bogged down in day-to-day operations. Kelly teaches her founders and CEOs how to prioritize and delegate, building strong teams who support their businesses while they focus on the big picture and also enjoy more freedom of time:

“Since starting the program with Kelly, I finally feel like I am running a business and not just playing the game of living month-to-month paying bills. My decisions are now intentional and Kelly keeps me laser-focused and provides that external force to push me out of my comfort zone. I am definitely making bigger decisions since she came around, and believe in the possibility of expanding my business vs. before when I was just hoping to stay afloat. We have already doubled our sales this year, and are on pace to double again by the end of the year! Woohoo!” – Dr. Angela Tran, D.O. Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss

Kelly herself is a serial entrepreneur who has found success in a myriad of undertakings; she is the author of four best-selling books, helms a Top 10 marketing podcast, runs a variety of coaching programs, memberships, and mentorships, and prioritizes time for her husband and daughter. She approaches all of her ventures with the same determination and drive, which shines through to everyone who works with her:

“She has an incredible way of teaching that makes it simple to implement her extremely powerful strategies to grow your business!”

“Kelly breaks down success into manageable chunks that don’t feel overwhelming or daunting.”

“Kelly gives you actionable strategies you can do on a daily basis to make your financial goals a reality.”

“Kelly herself is an amazing dedicated coach that goes above and beyond to help you, her coaching programs are amazing and truly help you become successful! She helped change me into who I have become!”

If you’re ready to take your business to the next level, you can reach out to Kelly and her team on her site, KellyRoachCoaching.com.





