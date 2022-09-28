THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Frost Advisories in effect for Kenora region, Fort Frances Region and the Dryden region this morning. The cold spot in Ontario this morning is in Armstrong at -5.6 °C.

Thunder Bay

It is -3 in Thunder Bay this morning. Sunny skies are expected after fog patches dissipate this morning.

Winds will be at up to 15 km/h.

High 12. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Low plus 1.

Fort Frances

It is -3 in Fort Frances to start the morning. Sunny skies for Wednesday. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 15. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight clear skies. Low plus 5.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is +2 in Dryden this morning. Sunny skies with winds becoming south 20 km/h this morning.

High 14. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight clear skies will start the evening. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low plus 4.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is +1 in Wasaho to start your Wednesday. Cloudy. Clearing early this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning.

High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight Clear. Wind southwest 30 km/h. Low 9.