Maritime Canadians came out from the safety of their battered homes yesterday to witness the destruction left behind by Tropical Storm Fiona, one of the most devastating storms in recorded history to hit the region.



Power crews were working overnight to restore electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses still without electricity.

The Canadian Armed Forces have mobilized to assist cleanup efforts.

Fiona will go down in history as the most powerful tropical cyclone recorded in Canada.

Federal and provincial government leaders have promised financial relief for affected property owners and communities.



It would take many months to rebuild both infrastructure and homes destroyed by Fiona.

When the storm made landfall it brought hurricane-strength winds, dangerous ocean storm surges and heavy rains.

TS Fiona has claimed at least one life. A 73-year-old woman in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland was lost when a wave that struck her house.



Fiona post storm damage includes a huge area that includes southwestern Newfoundland, eastern mainland Nova Scotia, Cape Breton, Prince Edward Island, southeastern New Brunswick and the Magdalen Islands in eastern Quebec.