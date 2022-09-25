THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Good morning. For Sunday, September 25th, there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for the region. The cold spot in Ontario at 2.7 ° C or 36.9 ° F is at the Attawapiskat Airport.

A thought for today… If you want to fly with the Eagles, you can’t party with the turkeys. Treating each other with respect and building kindness is key to building a better community and world. It starts with one smile.

Thunder Bay

It is 8 at 7:15 am this morning in Thunder Bay. Skies are cloudy. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Rain showers will be beginning late this morning.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are forecast. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight the forecast is calling for a few showers which will be ending near midnight followed by cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Added rainfall local amounts of 5 mm. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening.

Wind becoming northwest 20 late this evening. Low overnight of 7.

Fort Frances

It is 12 in Fort Frances this morning at 6:15 am. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this morning. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning.

High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low +3 with risk of frost.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

For Dryden we are forecasting a few showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight expect cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Winds will becoming northwest 20 overnight. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Webequie

Mainly cloudy for Webequie this Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is calling for rain showers. Winds will be from the north at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low plus 5.