SANDY LAKE – NEWS – On September 6th, 2022, members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Intelligence Unit, NAPS Emergency Response Team, Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), and the Sandy Lake Uniform Detachment Members executed two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants in the First Nation community of Sandy Lake.

During the search of two separate residences officers seized drugs suspected to be Cocaine, Oxycodone, and Hydromorphone. Police also seized three firearms and Canadian Currency.

As a result of the investigation the following people have been charged:

1) Miriam MAMAKEESIC, 45 years of age, of Sandy Lake First Nation, Trafficking a Controlled Substance Sec. 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Sec. 354(1)(a) Criminal Code.

2) Billy Jack “BJ” KAKEGAMICK, 45 years of age, of Sandy Lake First Nation, Trafficking a Controlled Substance Sec. 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. Sec. 354(1)(a) Criminal Code.

3) Sylvian FIDDLER, 25 years of age, of Sandy Lake First Nation, three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Sec. 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

4) Carey FIDDLER, 46 years of age, of Sandy Lake First Nation, three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Sec. 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Sec. 354(1)(a) Criminal Code, and three counts of Careless Storage of a Firearm Sec. 86(1) Criminal Code.

Carey FIDDLER was held for bail in Kenora Court on September 7, 2022.

Miriam MAMAKEESIC, Billy Jack KAKEGAMICK, and Sylvian FIDDLER were each released on an Undertaking with conditions and will appear in court on November 7, 2022 in Sandy Lake First Nation.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.