ARMSTRONG – North West Region Command Staff are pleased to welcome Sgt. Nicole Haueisen as the new Team Leader for the Armstrong Detachment.

In February 2022 she took over all operational and administrative responsibilities for the OPP in Armstrong from Sgt. Tammy Bradley. On 22 September 2022 Acting Sergeant Haueisen was officially promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Sgt. Haueisen began her career in the North East Region (NER) working out of several detachments including Hearst, Kapuskasing, Smooth Rock Falls, Cochrane, and Moosonee. It is here where she developed a love for the north and joined the Provincial Liaison Team (PLT), which are specially trained members who provide proactive communication and informed liaison as part of a police response to major events or critical incidents.

In 2019 Sgt. Haueisen was awarded the Jim Potts Award as part of a NER Team who assisted with multiple evacuations of indigenous communities. Her work as a PLT member has brought her to a number of northern indigenous communities such as Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Pikangikum, Summer Beaver, Deer Lake and Poplar Hill. Sgt. Haueisen’ s is known for her caring attitude and her ability to connect with community members.

In 2020 Sgt. Haueisen became a Crisis Negotiator and joined the OPP’s Emergency Response Program to deal with serious incidents such as barricaded persons, hostage takings, high risk warrants and other serious incidents. It was in this same year that she transferred to Armstrong as a frontline constable.

Sgt. Haueisen’ s extensive background in northern deployments and experience with critical incidents led her to several leadership assignments including as a team leader in Pikangikum First Nation. It was here that she earned a Commissioner’s Coin for interacting with respect, compassion, and fairness.

In 2021 Sgt. Haueisen was awarded the inaugural Monty Kohoko Award for her efforts in maintaining trusting relationships within the northern Indigenous communities she served.

“Sgt. Haueisen has already developed a positive relationship with Whitesand First Nation, and we are very supportive of her in this new role,” states Chief Allan Gustafson, Whitesand First Nation.

“Sgt. Haueisen has a wealth of experience working in the north and has been recognized as a leader within the OPP. She is a very dedicated member and will continue to serve the residents of Armstrong and the surrounding area with pride, professionalism, and honour,” concluded Chief Superintendent Bryan MacKillop