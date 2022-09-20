THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are fog advisories in effect for Thunder Bay and Superior West.

Thunder Bay

7:51 AM EDT Tuesday 20 September 2022

Fog advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Areas of locally dense fog have formed, but will dissipate later this morning.

It is 15 in Thunder Bay this morning headed to a high of 25. Winds are ENE at 9 km/h. Humidity is at 98%.

For Tuesday, the forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 25. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. There will be a 40% chance of showers early this evening along with a 30% chance of showers before morning. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 10 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is 12 in Fort Frances this morning headed to a high of 23. Humidity is at 100%. Winds are light at 4 km/h from the SSW. The barometer is at 100.8 and falling.

Increasing cloudiness along with a 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late this morning.

High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies along with a 60% chance of showers overnight. Wind will be from the west at 20 km/h. Low 10.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Clear skies in Dryden this morning. Humidity is at 98%. Winds are SSW at 11 km/h. The barometer is at 100.7 kPa.

Mainly sunny skies will give way to increasing cloudiness this morning then a 40% chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning.

High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers early this evening increasing to a 60% chance of showers overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Winds will becoming northwest 30 gusting to 60 near midnight. Low overnight of 7.

Wasaho Cree Nation

IT is 8 in Wasaho Cree Nation this morning. Humidity is at 97%. Winds are 17 km/h from the WNW. Barometer is reading a steady 100.6 kPa.

Overcast skies with west wind at 30 km/h becoming north 20 gusting to 40 near noon.

High 11. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 3% chance of showers overnight. Wind will shift to the north at 30 km/h. Low plus 5.