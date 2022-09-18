THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – It is still damp and wet for much of Western Ontario this Sunday morning. There are fog advisories out for much of Western Ontario as well which could impact air and highway travel.

THUNDER BAY

6:05 AM EDT Sunday 18 September 2022

Fog advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Areas of dense fog with near zero visibility have developed.

Fog is expected to lift for most locations late this morning. Fog may linger throughout the day for locations along the shore of Lake Superior.

A few showers should ending near noon followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches should be dissipating near noon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low overnight of 12.

FORT FRANCES

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle or showers is the forecast for Fort Frances. Fog patches will be dissipating near noon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning.

High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches will be developing near midnight. Low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A Fog Advisory has been lifted for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Today will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle or showers. Any remaining fog patches should be dissipated near noon.

Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches will be developing near midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Mainly sunny skies for Wasaho Cree Nation today. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies along with a 30 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Fog patches will be developing near midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low overnight of 10.