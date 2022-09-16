THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For the eastern region of Western Ontario there are Rainfall Warnings in effect as a slow moving low pressure system continues to impact the area.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay remains under a rainfall warning. Rain, at times heavy, will continue into Saturday morning.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Hazard: Total rainfall amounts of 60 to 100 mm.

Timing: Ending Saturday morning.

It is 12 in Thunder Bay this morning at 6:00 under light rain. Humidity is 95%. Winds are ENE at 17 km/h. The barometer is at 102.1 kPa and rising.

There will be a risk of thunderstorms this morning. 15 to 25 mm of precipitation is likely during the day. Winds will be east at 30 gusting to 50 km/h.

High of 14. UV Index 2 or low.

Showers will continue into the night with another 10 to 20 mm forecast. Winds will be from the east at 30 gusting to 50 before becoming light after midnight. The temperature overnight will be steady near 15.

Fort Frances

Rain, at times heavy, is expected to continue over the area through Friday. potentially giving additional rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm. Rainfall amounts of approximately 20 to 40 mm have been observed in the area on Thursday.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Rain, at times heavy, continuing through Friday. Additional rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm by Friday evening are possible.

It is 14 in Fort Frances this Friday morning at 05:00 am. Humidity is at 98%. Winds are from the east at 17 km/h. The barometer is at 101.6 kPa and falling.

There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds are southeast at 20 gusting to 40 km./h.

High 15. UV Index 2 or low.

For Friday evening, cloudy with a 60% potential for more rain. The temperature will be steady near 14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The rainfall warning has ended for Dryden and Vermilion Bay.

It is 10 at 5:00 am CDT in Dryden. Skies are cloudy. Humidity is at 96%. Winds are ENE at 21 gusting to 35 km/h. The barometer is steady at 102.0 kPa.

Friday will be cloudy with a 70% potential for more rain. Wind will east off by this afternoon.

High of 12. UV index 2 or low.

For Friday night more rain possible with a 70% possibility predicted. The temperature will be steady at 11.

Neskantaga

Neskantaga is the cold spot in Ontario this morning with a low of 1. It is foggy this morning. The barometer is a steady 102.6 kPa. Winds are light at 4 km/h from the southeast.

Sunny skies will break through the fog this morning. Winds will pickup to 20 km/h from the SE.

High of 16. UV Index 5 or moderate.

For Friday night, skies will be clear however clouds are forecast for after midnight. Winds will become light through the night. Low of +3.