THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Beginning early Thursday morning. Ending Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Rain, at times heavy, will begin early Thursday morning as a slow-moving low pressure system approaches the area.

At this time, the heavy rain is expected to continue throughout Friday and possibly into Saturday morning. However, the track of the system is still uncertain and it is possible that the expected rainfall amounts could change.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

A long episode of rain, at times heavy, is expected beginning early Thursday morning.

Hazard: Rainfall amounts of 60 to 80 mm.