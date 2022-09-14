THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Its chilly in parts of the region this morning. It was +3 in Thunder Bay at 5:15 am. There are frost warnings in effect. Chances are if your garden wasn’t covered, by now its too late.

5:12 AM EDT Wednesday 14 September 2022

Frost advisory in effect for:

Upsala – Raith

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Temperatures near freezing are expected to continue early this morning. Temperatures will increase within the next few hours.

Across parts of Western Ontario, wet weather is in store from Thursday until according to the long term outlook, until next Tuesday.

Thunder Bay

It is +2 in Thunder Bay this morning at 7:00 am. Humidity is at 99%. Winds are light at 5 km/h from the west. The barometer is at 102.3 and rising.

Today will see mainly clear sunny skies with a daytime high of 16. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will start with clear skies and after midnight, clouds will start rolling in. The overnight low will be 8.

Fort Frances

It is +9 in Fort Frances at 6:00 am CDT. Humidity is at 91%. Winds are light at 5 km/h from the ESE. The barometer is at 102.2 kPa and rising.

Fort Frances will see skies becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Winds will becoming east 20 km/h near noon.

High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight there will be at first, a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low +13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 6 at the Dryden airport along with mist. Winds are from the east at 10 km/h. The humidity is 100%. The barometer is steady at 102.4 kPa.

Dryden will enjoy sunny skies for much of the day. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning.

High 16. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Rain showers will be beginning after midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local rainfall amount of 10 to 15 mm are likely. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Fort Severn

It is +2 in Wasaho Cree Nation this morning at 06:00 am. Humidity is at 99%. Winds are 8 km/h from the WSW.

Today expect mainly sunny skies. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon.

High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few clouds with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 8.