Dryden – WEATHER – Rain, at times heavy, will begin overnight as a low pressure system approaches the area.

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected to fall by Thursday evening.

It is possible that the heavy rain will continue over the area into Friday morning, potentially giving additional rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm.

However, the track of the system is still uncertain and the rainfall amounts expected for Thursday night and Friday could change dramatically.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Timing: Overnight through Friday morning.