THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – From a Tuesday point of view, the weather looking from Thursday to Saturday is going to be wet with rain and periods of rain.

There has, just to share, already been snow at Sunshine Village in Banff National Park.

Thunder Bay

It is 8 in Thunder Bay at 6:00 am. Winds are very light at 6 km/h from the WSW. Humidity is at 98%. The barometer is at 100.9 and falling.

The weather is calling for skies becoming a mix of sun and cloud later this morning. Winds will become north at 20 km/h later this morning.

High 23. Humidex 25. UV Index 6 or High.

Tonight will see a few clouds and a low of 6.

Fort Frances

It is 10 in Fort Frances this morning. Winds are at 10 km/h from the north. Humidity is at 98%. The barometer is at 101.2 and rising.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will be clearing early this afternoon. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning.

High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 11 in Dryden at 05:00 am CDT. Humidity is 83%. Winds are NNE at 15 km/h. The barometer is at 101.3 and steady.

A mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday with winds from the north at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning.

High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight, the forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies to start the evening. Skies will becoming clear this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Marten Falls / Ogoki Post

For our friends in Marten Falls it is 11 at 5:15 am CDT. Winds are NNW at 9 km/h. Humidity is 88%. The barometer is at 101.0 and steady.

Tuesday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of plus 3.