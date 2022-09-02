Being content with life doesn’t mean you don’t desire more; it means that you are thankful for what you have and are patient with what is to come. Tony Barnes believes that this astute perspective on life can make it easier for you to be content with yourself and your surroundings.

Ten years ago, Tony undertook the responsibility of helping people who suffer from psychological and emotional distress. He established an umbrella company known as “Auxano Coaching,” intending to impart wisdom on how to live a happier life.

Unlike his counterparts, Tony did not wish to focus on any one aspect of his client’s personality. In contrast, he aimed to refurbish the client as a whole to instill long-lasting habits that promote positivity and contentment. Soon, Tony’s efforts started to pay off as people all around Nashville chose him to be their trusted life coach. His unique transformative strategies made rounds in the city.

Thanks to Tony, more and more people are investing their time trying to improve their emotional wellness. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that he has helped build a community of individuals who are self-aware and introspective.

Being a veteran, Tony had the chance to witness the appalling realities of our world. His time in the military made him resilient and harnessed his ability to adapt to changes swiftly. Hence, soon after, he realized that he must promulgate this knowledge to those who were in need of guidance. And so, Tony developed a series of coaching programs to assist people in their journey of self-discovery.

Tony is of the view that one way to develop a positive outlook on life is to practice gratitude. He believes that in moments where remaining positive may seem difficult, we should think of people, things, or events in life that provide us some comfort and happiness. In simple words, Tony is sending the world a message that the smallest change in attitude can help equip you to make better life choices.

When asked about his future aspirations, Tony stated, “I want to help as many people as I can live the authentic and purpose-filled lives they were meant to live.” We need more community-minded people like Tony who continue to make this world a better place. He has touched many lives and has helped many souls, and for that, he will continue to be applauded for years to come.