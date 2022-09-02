THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning headed into the Labour Day holiday weekend. If you are in Thunder Bay make plans Monday for the 2022 Annual Labour Day Picnic.

Thunder Bay

It is going to be a hot one in Thunder Bay today. At 6:00 am it is 11. Winds are light, at 4km/h from the west. Humidity is 96%. Barometric pressure is at 100.6 and steady.

Clear skies are forecast for early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Winds becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40.

High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see skies clear before becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 8.

Fort Frances

A little different forecast for Fort Frances. as of 5:00 am CDT it is 22, with is the forecast high for the day.

The barometer is at 100.3 kPa and falling. Humidity is at 80%. Winds are 14 km/h from the southwest.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning.

High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 7.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

In Dryden it is 21 at 5:00 am CDT which will be the high for the day. Humidity is 79%. Winds are from the southwest at 18 gusting to 28 km/h. Barometric pressure is at 100.0 kPa.

Mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 21. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low overnight of 7.

Marten Falls

It is 14 this morning in Marten Falls. Humidity is 85%. Barometer is at 100.1 kPa. Winds are 18 gusting to 28 km/h.

Friday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning.

Showers will beginning near noon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount of rain 10 to 20 mm. Winds will be from the south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon.

High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see showers ending this evening then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low overnight of 6.