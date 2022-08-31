THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – After a windy Tuesday there will be overall a much better day today.

Thunder Bay

It is 17 headed to 23 in Thunder Bay this Wednesday. Humidity is 71%, far lower than it has been over the past weeks. Winds are from the NW at 11 km/h. The barometer is at 101.0 kPa and rising.

Sunny skies are the forecast for Wednesday. Winds will pick up again becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 23. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 12.

Fort Frances

It is 13 in Fort Frances at 4:45am CDT. Winds are WNW at 7 km/h. Humidity is at 98%. The barometer is at 101.5 and rising.

Skies will be clearing in Fort Frances this morning. Winds will be by noon at 20 km/h from the northwest.

High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight skies will be clear and the overnight low will be 14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

For Wednesday in Dryden at 04:45 am CDT it is 12. Humidity is at 86%. Winds are from the west at 8 km/h. The barometer is at 101.4 and steady.

Sunny skies will give way to increasing cloudiness by this afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning.

High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see skies clearing this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Marten Falls

It is 9 in Ogoki this morning with strong winds from the WNW gusting from 28 to 45 km/h. Humidity is 79%. The barometer is steady at 100.4 kPa.

The outlook for Wednesday is for cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60.

High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There will be a 70 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Winds will continue from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 before diminishing to 20 this evening. Low plus 5.