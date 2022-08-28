At 6:05 p.m. CDT (7:05 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This cluster of severe thunderstorms is located from 15 kilometres west of Eberle Lake to Weagamow Lake, moving east at 50 km/h.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts, nickel size hail and locally heavy rainfall.Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Locations impacted include: Eberle Lake, De Blicquy Lake and Seeseep Lake.