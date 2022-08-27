This is on top of a banner setting year already!

The Thunder Bay Minor Football Association is happy to announce that the 2022 Fall Football season is underway in the city with record numbers to boot.

This year there are over 300 registered players in the league, a number not seen in over 10 years by the Association, playing in the 4 divisions: Tyke (Under 8), Atom (Under 10), PeeWee (Under 12), and Bantam (Under 14). This will be the first time in a long time that the U14 will have 4 full teams of 12 on 12 games. Tykes will have 6 full teams.

Games Days will be a bustle of activity at the Fort William Stadium with a full day of 9 games every Saturday starting on September 10th.

Interesting for the league this year is that over 40% of those registered indicated that this would be their first year playing, and this trend is seen almost equally amongst all divisions.

This can be attributed to a banner year for the Association, as it started with its sold out Spring Flag season with over 400 participants (and more on a waitlist).

Followed up by over 100 participants participating in each of our High Performance prep camps and Combine hosted by Sport Manitoba, which led to 8 players and one coach being selected to Team Manitoba. These members competed in the U16 Canada West Challenge and U18 Canada Cup.

As well, the league was invited to submit both a Girls and a Boys High Performance Flag team (U16) to play in the Western Regional Championships as Team Black representing Football Manitoba. The Boys team took home bronze while the Girls placed fourth. This is the first time that Thunder Bay has had an all female team in any form of football on a national level.

To introduce the sport to more youth, the league held its first ever First Down program with 40 youth, aged 4-7, learning the basics of movement within the sport.

These programs combined to provide amazing opportunities for the youth of Thunder Bay to experience sport and we look forward to the next 2 months of amazing plays on the field