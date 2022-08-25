WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Homicide Unit has identified two suspects in the murder of Danielle Ballantyne and the two serious assaults in the 600 and 800 block of Main Street on the morning of August 22, 2022.

Earlier, the Winnipeg Police Service released information about an adult female found deceased in an apartment in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue at approximately 7:00 am CDT on August 22, 2022.

That suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide, and the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Danielle Dawn BALLANTYNE of Winnipeg.

In addition to this homicide, police also released about three serious assaults in the Point Douglas neighbourhood during the early morning hours of August 22nd.

Three victims, all in their 50s were assaulted and transported to hospital. Two remain in critical condition, while the third male is in stable condition.

The Homicide Unit is overseeing these investigations with the assistance of the Major Crimes Unit.

Investigators believe more victims were assaulted and have not yet spoken to police.

On August 24, 2022, members of the Homicide Unit charged a 15-year-old youth male with Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault x 2. He was detained in custody.

A Canada-Wide warrant for Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault x 2 has been issued for a second youth male.