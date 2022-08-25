THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Heading into the end of August we are starting to get much more variable weather.

There is as of 4:57 am EDT a Fog Advisory in effect for Seine River Village and Mine Centre.

4:57 AM EDT Thursday 25 August 2022

Fog advisory in effect for:

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas. Patches of dense fog will clear this morning.

Thunder Bay

For the City of Thunder Bay is is humid this morning. The humidity is 98% but feels very damp. Winds are from the Northwest at 5 km/h. It is 14 this morning with the barometer at 101.9 kPa and falling.

The forecast is for mainly cloudy skies today. The weather service says that fog patches in parts of the city will dissipate this morning as the sun comes up.

High 22. Humidex 25. UV Index 5 or moderate.

Thursday night will see skies clearing with a low of 10.

Fort Frances

It is 10 at 04:30 am in Fort Frances. Humidity is 100%. Winds are at 4km/h from the West Northwest. The barometer at this hour is 102.1 and falling.

The forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud.

High 23. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight skies will be clear to start the night but will becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low overnight of 10.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 13 at 04:30 am in Dryden. Humidity is at 94%, with winds from the North Northeast at 11 km/h. The barometric pressure is at 102.1 and steady.

Skies will be clearing Thursday.

High 21. UV Index 7 or high.

This evening will see mainly cloudy skies along with a 30% possibility of precipitation. The overnight low will be 12.

Big Trout Lake

It is 9 and raining in KI this morning at 04:30 am CDT. Humidity is at 88%. Winds are ESE at 4 km/h. The barometer is at 102.2 kPa.

Mainly cloudy skies are in store for KI Thursday.

High 16. UV Index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies along with a 30% potential for rain. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h before lightening up later this evening.

The overnight low will be 9.