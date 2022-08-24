Universal Public Health care is under attack by Conservatives across Canada while the Liberals fail to protect our public health care system

TORONTO — As emergency rooms across the country are forced to shut down, people have to wait hours to receive care and healthcare workers are saying that our healthcare system is collapsing, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh reiterated the need for Prime Minister Trudeau and the Liberals to show leadership. He warned that the inaction of the Liberals on the healthcare crisis is paving the way to privatizing health care in Canada, and opening the door to Conservative Premiers to threaten our universal public access to care.

“Universal public health care is under attack by Conservatives who want to turn health care into a for-profit business,” said Singh. “Meanwhile, the Liberals are failing to fix the ongoing problems that are preventing Canadians from getting the care they need. Turning our health care system into a for-profit business won’t fix the problems – it will favour the privileged, lengthen wait times and divert resources from our public system. The Liberals must act now to protect Canada’s public health care system, patients and workers.”

During the last election, Singh says, “Justin Trudeau promised Canadians he would improve and expand our health care system; almost a year later, Canadians needing care are still waiting. New Democrats understand that the federal government must increase federal funding in healthcare, but there are also many solutions that go beyond funding, including supporting provinces and territories in recognizing the credentials of internationally trained doctors, nurses, and specialists, creating a national healthcare human resource data collection and coordination agency, and providing pan-Canadian licensure for health professionals”.

“Real solutions exist, and we are tired of excuses. It’s time for more action to protect health care and ensure people can depend on it when needed,” added Singh. “People should be able to access health care with their health card, not a credit card. The Liberals cannot stand by while our healthcare system is collapsing and under the threat of privatization. New Democrats will fight for publicly accessible health care and stand up against privatization that would cost Canadians money and undermine our public health care system.”