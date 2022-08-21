KENORA – POLITICS – This week my colleague the Conservative Shadow Minister for Transport, Melissa Lantsman visited Kenora. We met with the Kenora Airport Authority, to discuss issues regarding rural transport and how the government can enhance its support for rural airport authorities. Alongside Melissa, and my colleague from Winnipeg, Marty Morantz, I also had the opportunity to meet with representatives from the Perimeter Airport Terminal, and the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg.

Homelessness in Kenora

The Northern Policy Institute recently released a report that shows per capita homelessness in Kenora is higher than in Toronto, and that Kenora has the third highest per-capita homelessness rate in the province. The report also published that 77% of homeless individuals in Kenora self-identified as persons who struggle with their mental health and/or addictions.

The NPI report and its findings reinforce the urgent need for all levels of government to take serious action towards combatting homelessness and providing enhanced mental health and addictions support access to northern Ontario. These will both be a top priority for me as I return to the House of Commons this fall.

Local Mental Health Award

I’d like to congratulate Waabshkigaabo from Wauzhusk Onigum Nation for being awarded the Canadian Alliance of Mental Illness and Mental Health, Community Individual Award for his outstanding work and advocacy.

Working for You

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament, Kenora Riding