KENORA – NEWS – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Detachment along with the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have charged Michael KING and Jenine WEISS with numerous offences after a break and enter at a Kenora residence.

On August 17, 2022, at approximately 1:40 pm CDT, officers received a call about a break and enter at a residence on Rupert Road in the City of Kenora.

Prior to police arriving, the suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle. A short time later officers located the vehicle on Ninth Street North and conducted a traffic stop.

Two individuals were placed under arrest and after further investigation, officers located and seized suspected illegal substances including methamphetamine and cocaine. Officers also seized Canadian Currency and items associated with drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigation, Michael KING 37 years-old of Kenora and Jenine WEISS 41 years-old of Kenora have been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking contrary, to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (two counts)

Break, Enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 contrary, to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Both accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on September 22, 2022, to answer to the above charges.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.