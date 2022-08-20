THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A great start with for a summer weekend. There are no weather alerts or warnings across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is 15 in Thunder Bay at 8:00 AM. Winds are very light at 3 km/h from the WNW. Humidity is 94%. The Barometer is 101.7 kPa.

Skies are partly cloudy but will be clearing near noon. There are fog patches that will burn off this morning.

High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.

Fort Frances

It is a warm 17 in Fort Frances at 7:00 am CDT. Winds are 11 km/h from the NE. The barometer is at 101.8 kPa. Humidity is at 91%.

Mainly cloudy skies this morning which will be clearing near noon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 11 this morning at the Dryden Airport. Humidity is at 100%. Winds are from the ENE at 5 km/h. The Barometer is at 102.9 and steady.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 24. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.

Fort Severn

It is 12 in Wasaho this morning with fog. Winds are from the SSW at 5 km/h. Humidity is at 100%. The barometer is at 101.8 kPa.

Mainly cloudy skies this morning will be clearing early this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h late this evening. Low 16.