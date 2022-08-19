SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – OPP Project Dogwood has resulted in multiple arrests and charges in Sioux Lookout.

As part of this project, OPP officers executed five Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrants in the Municipality between August 18, 2022, and August 19, 2022. This investigation resulted in the arrest of five people and the seizure of suspected illicit substances with a street value of over $152,000, including cocaine and methamphetamine. A loaded handgun and over $30,000 in Canadian currency were also seized.

The investigation was led by members of the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Sioux Lookout and Dryden Community Street Crime Units (CSCU), the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and Treaty Three Police Service.

Joel EDWARDS, 29 years-old, of Barrie, Ontario, Maikela YOUNG, 19 years-old, of Whitby, Ontario and Russia REYES, 40 years-old, of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, have each been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA (two counts)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, contrary to sec. 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to sec. 86(1) of the CC

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, contrary to sec. 88 of the CC

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to sec. 91(1) of the CC

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, contrary to sec. 92(1) of the CC

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to sec. 92(2) of the CC

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon, contrary to sec. 94 of the CC; and

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, contrary to sec. 95(1) of the CC

Quirino “John John” AGUSTIN, 43 years-old, and Johnathan TOMPKINS, 28 years-old, both of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, have been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to sec. 5(2) of the CDSA (two counts)

Assisting in this investigation were members of the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment, CSCU Kenora, CSCU Red Lake, the OPP Emergency Response Team and an OPP Canine Unit.

All five accused have been remanded into custody, and are scheduled to next appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Kenora Regional Bail Court on Monday, August 22, 2022.

If you have any information about the trafficking of methamphetamine or other illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.