THUNDER BAY – LIVING – In 2019 and at just 37 years old, Tanya Zigomanis, an energetic mother of two young daughters, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a little-known and incurable blood cancer, also known as myeloma. Tanya was at the prime of her career as a successful litigation lawyer.

Tanya is currently receiving maintenance therapy and her condition is considered stable. She is thankful for the treatments she has received. She has experienced, firsthand, the importance that advances in myeloma research is having on the lives of those living with this incurable blood cancer. Today, Tanya is the Ontario representative of Myeloma Canada’s Patient Advisory Council (PAC) and is keen to help raise awareness of myeloma by sharing her story.

This is why, as an Ontario representative of PAC, she is encouraging Thunder Bay residents to participate in the 6th annual Thunder Bay’s Multiple Myeloma March taking place on August 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Tai Chi Park.

Every day, 11 new Canadians are diagnosed with myeloma, which is the second most common form of blood cancer.

You will find below a news release with more information as well as pictures of previous editions of the Thunder Bay Multiple Myeloma March, which can be viewed, here.