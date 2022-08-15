FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Fort Frances OPP have charged Dawn JOURDAIN with a number of charges have been laid after a motor vehicle collision in Fort Frances.

On August 12, 2022 at approximately 6:28 pm, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Detachment were advised of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on the King’s Highway.

Officers arrived on scene and through investigation found that a vehicle travelling east bound at a high rate of speed, lost control and collided with a west bound vehicle. It was suspected the driver of the east bound vehicle was under the influence of a drug.

Dawn JOURDAIN, 39 of Fort Frances has been arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood drug concentration contrary to section 320.14(1)(c) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Dangerous Operation contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) x2

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Driving while under suspension contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Disobey portable red light – fail to stop contrary to section 146(4) of the HTA

Dawn JOURDAIN was held is custody.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.