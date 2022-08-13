THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning across the region.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with very light rain this morning along with light fog. Later this morning skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning.

High 21. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Increasing cloudiness near midnight followed by a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. Low overnight of 9.

Fort Frances

It is 16 in Fort Frances this morning. The forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 15 with foggy conditions in Dryden. A mix of sun and cloud that will give way to sunny this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 13.

Marten Falls

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers for Saturday. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 13.