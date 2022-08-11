THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police seized more than $100,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine after conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle that travelled the wrong way on a one-way street Wednesday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were in the area of Cumberland Street near Ambrose Street when they observed a sedan with unconfirmed insurance status heading the wrong way on a one-way street just after 11:30 am on Wednesday, August 10th 2022.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Red River Road and Court Street in an effort to confirm the insurance status of the vehicle.

As a result of their investigation, officers learned the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and cash.

The estimated street value of drugs seized totals about $112,000 CAD.

Two suspects, a female driver and male passenger, were taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Claire Julia Dorothy RICHARDS-IRWIN, 30, of Hillsburgh, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Over 30g Dried Cannabis in a Public Place

Tyson Anthony WALKER, 32, of no fixed address, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Over 30g Dried Cannabis in a Public Place

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, August 11th 2022, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.