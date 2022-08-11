THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – While many people have seemingly decided that the pandemic is over, the truth is it isn’t.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported another four deaths over the past week from the virus. There have been 108 deaths from COVID-19 over the past seven days.

There have been 263 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past week as well, and the Health Unit reports 201 lab-confirmed active cases as of August 11th.

There are currently as of August 10th, 36 patients who have been admitted to the hospital and two of those are in the intensive care ward.

