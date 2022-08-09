Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation, Treaty 6 Territory, Saskatchewan — Chief Edwin Ananas of the Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced that the First Nation and the Government of Canada have negotiated a settlement agreement regarding the Beardy’s and Okemasis Treaty Salaries Specific Claim.

Chief Edwin Ananas, Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation 96 & 97 says, “This settlement is a positive step toward repairing the Treaty relationship between Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation and Canada, and we appreciate Canada’s co-operation in resolving this claim. We now look forward to Canada’s continued co-operation as we work toward resolving our Nation’s other outstanding claims and toward reconciliation more generally.”

The resolution of this claim addresses a longstanding historical grievance where Canada failed to provide the salaries and annuities promised to Chiefs and Headmen under Treaty 6 between 1885 and 1951. In June 2022, Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation received $4,101,046 to settle this specific claim.

The Government of Canada will continue to work alongside Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation to build trust and renew the relationship for the benefit of the community and all Canadians.

Working collaboratively to address past wrongs and settle outstanding specific claims is key to advancing reconciliation with First Nations in Canada.

“The resolution of long-standing historical grievances is essential to advance Canada’s relationship with Indigenous communities. Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation had specific rights under Treaty 6, which had not been respected by Canada for far too long. With this settlement, I look forward to making further progress with the community to advance their priorities,” Marc Miller Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations.