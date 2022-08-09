THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The region is headed toward a few warmer days. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is 10 at 7:00 am EDT in Thunder Bay. Winds are from the west at 3 km/h. Humidity is at 98% and the barometer is at 101.6 kPa and rising.

Skies are clear this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 32. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening then clear skies overnight. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Fort Frances

The mercury is at 15 this morning at 06:00 am CDT in Fort Frances. Skies are clear. Winds are from the southwest at 9 km/h. Humidity is at 90%.

Sunny skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then northwest 20 late this afternoon.

High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

At 6:00 am CDT in Dryden at the airport it is 18. Skies are clear. Humidity is at 82%. Winds are ssw at 17 km/h.

Mainly sunny skies with winds becoming westerly at 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning.

High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy however clearing near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Sachigo Lake

It is 18 and raining in Sachigo this morning. Winds are from the west at 32 gusting to 50 km/h. Humidity is 88%. Barometric pressure is at 100.5 kPa.

Showers today with the risk of thunderstorms this morning. Rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are forecast. Winds are from the west 20 km/h becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon.

Temperature steady near 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 11.