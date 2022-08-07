THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A far cooler day in the region. The cold spot in Ontario this morning is 4.2 ° C at the Red Lake Airport. The cause is a cold front from the north.

Thunder Bay

It is 14 in Thunder Bay this morning with the high forecast for 19. Winds are from the Northeast at 7 km/h. Humidity is 76%. The barometer is at 102.1 and rising.

Increasing cloudiness is forecast by this afternoon. Winds will pick up coming from the northeast at 20 km/h before becoming light this morning.

High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 12.

Fort Frances

It is 14 in Fort Frances this morning to start Sunday. Winds are from the east at 11 km/h. Humidity is 79%.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy.

High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies that will be clearing after midnight. Low 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 9 this morning in Dryden. Sunny skies are expected for Sunday. Winds are 5 km/h from the ENE. The Humidity is 97%.

High 19. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Low 13.

Fort Severn

It is 6 this morning in Fort Severn. The barometer is at 101.7 and steady. Winds are from the southwest at 11 km/h. Humidity is 99%.

Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon.

High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies that will becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 14.