SEINE RIVER VILLAGE – WEATHER – Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across portions of northwestern and far northern Ontario this evening near a cold front moving through the area. 90 km/h wind gusts and hail up to toonie size are the main threats.

At this point a tornado threat appears possible, however confidence remains fairly low.

This severe thunderstorm is located 18 kilometres southeast of Eltrut Lake, moving east at 90 km/h.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and heavy rain.

Locations impacted include:

Eltrut Lake, Calm Lake, Dovetail Lake, Clearwater West Lake, Turtle Lake, Steep Rock Lake and Finlayson Lake.

5:25 PM EDT Friday 05 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for: