TORONTO – COVID-19 – Team Toronto encourages eligible residents to take advantage of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week at Paws in the Park and the National Bank Open

Toronto Public Health (TPH) continues to provide more opportunities for residents ages five and older to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at summer festivals. This week’s vaccination opportunities have something for everyone – furry friends at Paws in the Park, tennis aces at the National Bank Open, flavours of the Caribbean at JerkFest and hot rods at Wheels on Danforth.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be available at the following events this week:

• Paws in the Park, Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E., Saturday, August 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• National Bank Open, 1 Shoreham Dr., August 6 and 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, August 8 to Thursday, August 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, August 12, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, August 13, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, August 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• JerkFest, Centennial Park, 256 Centennial Park Rd., August 6 and Sunday, August 7, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Wheels on Danforth, 3400 Danforth Ave., August 13, noon to 7 p.m.

Bringing COVID-19 vaccines to social and cultural events is part of Team Toronto’s ongoing equity-focused, hyper-local mobile strategy, providing accessible and convenient vaccination opportunities to residents in places where they live, work and play.

The clinics are family-friendly and will provide first, second, third, fourth and paediatric COVID-19 doses to eligible residents, including children ages five and older and adults. Clinics operate on a walk-in basis and no appointment or health card is required. Pfizer and Moderna will be available.

All eligible residents are encouraged to get their third and fourth doses as soon as possible. As with vaccinations for other diseases, people are protected best when their COVID-19 vaccinations are up to date. COVID-19 vaccinations have been scientifically proven to lower the risk of illness, hospitalization and death, while protecting people, their loved ones and the community. Residents with three doses have had the lowest rates of hospitalization, ICU admissions and death over those with any other level of vaccination.

More information, including location and hours of operation, is available on the City of Toronto’s COVID-19: Pop-Up Immunization Clinics webpage: www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated/covid-19-pop-up-immunization-clinics/.