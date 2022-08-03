THUNDER BAY – ENTERTAINMENT – ThunderCon 2022 is proud to announce guest appearances by hometown native, Lisa Marie DiGiacinto: actress, writer, yogi, and general life lover! “After our COVID-19 hiatus, it is wonderful that one of our own rising stars can join us to help relaunch ThunderCon,” says ThunderCon chair, Kevin Taylor. “She’s an award-winning stage actress and has performed in a variety of TV/Movie/Voice roles. Lisa shows that Thunder Bay talent continues to get noticed out there, and we’re proud to highlight the accomplishments of one of our own along with so many other great Canadian guests.”

Lisa Marie is making a splash in ‘Hollywood of the North’ with roles in Supernatural, The Flash, and Arrow, as well as a recurring role in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. She has also honed her skills behind the camera as a voice talent in the video-game Need For Speed, a casting assistant in many shows and is currently busy with a theatrical production in Winnipeg.

“I’m very excited to be coming home for this,” says DiGiacinto. “I love to chat and make new friends and if there’s any aspiring actors out there, anyone looking to get into the industry or someone who needs some advice, I hope I can help guide you along the way!”

Always looking for ways to build her craft, and be creative, Lisa Marie loves to get involved in indie film and hugely supports local and international film competitions.

“We’re excited to have Lisa’s expertise on some panels,” says ThunderCon’s Media Director, Heather Dickson. “She’s able to bring a very relatable perspective to anyone from Thunder Bay who’s interested in a career in film or media, and we’re also excited to be able to feature a local artist who is pursuing their passion is such a bold way!”

ThunderCon runs Sept. 17 and 18, 2022, at the CLE grounds. For more information, go to www.thundercon.org, or contact chair Kevin Taylor at kevin@thundercon.org