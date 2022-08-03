THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The weather outlook starting this morning shows a map free of alerts or warnings. Last night’s weather warnings and advisories have ended.

Readers have asked why our morning weather report is for western and northern Ontario, when so many people call the entire region “Northwestern Ontario”. The reason is simple. From Kenora to Thunder Bay, we are south or Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. We are west of Toronto and north of Toronto. From Sioux Lookout and Red Lake that is where the North of Ontario opens up. Our region of Ontario is the size of France, and to let a Toronto-Centric version of geography to describe us seems ridiculous.

Thunder Bay

It is 15 this morning in Thunder Bay. Winds are very light at 3 km/h from the north. Humidity is 95%.

The forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming westerly at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Make plans to head to Marina Park to enjoy the concert tonight. Skies will be clearing before morning. Fog patches developing overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 12.

Fort Frances

It is 21 to start the morning at 5:00 am in Fort Frances. Humidity is 84%, and the barometer is at 99.9 kPa and rising. Winds are from the west at 20 km/h.

Wednesday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning then north at 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. The weather service is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 18 at the airport in Dryden at 05:00 am. Humidity is at 98%. Winds are WSW at 13 km/h.

We are forecasting a mainly cloudy Wednesday with a 40 per cent chance of showers along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 11.

Sandy Lake

It is 13 this morning in Sandy Lake. Wednesday will start with humidity at 100%. Barometric pressure is at 99.7 kPA. Winds are NNW at 17 km/h.

There will be a few showers ending this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will start with cloudy skies. They will becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 9.