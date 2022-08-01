THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person Elaine WHITEHEAD.

WHITEHEAD was last spoken to by family members on 22 July 2022.

WHITEHEAD is described as Indigenous female. She is 5’4″ tall, and weights 120 pounds.

Whitehead has brown eyes, sometimes wears glasses, black shoulder length hair.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.