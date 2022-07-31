THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of Western and parts of Northern Ontario. Rain, at times heavy, is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall. Localized heavy rainfall will continue into tonight.

Localized heavy rainfall giving an additional 25 to 50 mm.

This could lead to flooding in parts of the regions impacted.

Thunderstorms will continue to move through the area today bringing localized heavy rainfall. Some locations have already received 20 to 40 mm early this morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm are possible before the thunderstorms move out out of the area this evening.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Sioux Lookout

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Upsala – Raith

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Timing: Ending this evening.