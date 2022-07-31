THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of Western and parts of Northern Ontario. Rain, at times heavy, is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall. Localized heavy rainfall will continue into tonight.
Localized heavy rainfall giving an additional 25 to 50 mm.
This could lead to flooding in parts of the regions impacted.
Thunderstorms will continue to move through the area today bringing localized heavy rainfall. Some locations have already received 20 to 40 mm early this morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm are possible before the thunderstorms move out out of the area this evening.
Rainfall warning in effect for:
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Pickle Lake – Cat Lake
- Sioux Lookout
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Upsala – Raith
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
Timing: Ending this evening.