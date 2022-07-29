FORT FRANCES – NEWS – A Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check on King’s Highway resulted in numerous charges on July 27, 2022.

While speaking with the driver, members of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Detachment noticed an open container of cannabis within the vehicle. A further search revealed three imitation handguns and live ammunition.

Trent MORRISSEAU, 20 of Fort Frances was arrested and charged with:

· Failure to comply with the conditions of a release order by carrying or being in possession of a weapon, contrary to sec. 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) – two counts

· Possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, contrary to sec. 88 of the CC

Tibor ORGONA, 19 of Scarborough was arrested and charged with:

· Possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace, contrary to sec. 88 of the CC

· Personation with intent to avoid arrest, contrary to Section 403(1)(d) of the CC

The accused made an initial appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 27, 2022.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.