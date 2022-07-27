SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Proactive traffic enforcement efforts resulted in Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers arresting and charging two person with drug trafficking, and weapons related offences.

The Sioux Lookout Detachment report that around 11:00 pm on Monday, July 25, 2022, OPP officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at a local recreational area on Third Avenue North.

As a result of the investigation, two individuals from Sioux Lookout have been arrested and charged and officers have seized suspected illegal substances including methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin, and prescription drugs valued at approximately $7,500, as well as Canadian currency, knives, and a loaded pellet gun.

Erin GRAY, 20 years old, has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule Substance for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Section 5(2) (x5),

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, contrary to Criminal Code (CC) Section 354(1)(a), and

Carrying a concealed weapon, contrary to CC Section 90.

Vanessa BOUCHER-PANACHEESE, 21 years old, has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Carrying a concealed weapon, contrary to CC Section 90 (x2), and

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, contrary to CC Section 88.

Both accused have been released on Undertakings and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on August 30, 2022, at 9:00 am to answer to these charges.

If you have any information about the trafficking of Methamphetamine or other illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.