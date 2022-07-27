DRYDEN – NEWS – On July 25, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers from the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a compliant from an employee at a business on Government Street of an alleged robbery attempt with a weapon.

Officers attended the scene and spoke with the complainant. The investigation revealed that two suspects entered into the business with a knife and demanded money. When the complainant activated an emergency alarm the two suspects fled on foot.

Two people face charges following an incident at a business in the City of Dryden.

An OPP investigation was commenced and on July 26, 2022 a 15-year-old young person and 17-year-old of Dryden, who cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), have been charged with the following offence:

Robbery with Intent – Criminal Code 344(1)(b)

Both youths accused have been held in-custody for a bail hearing.

