THUNDER BAY – Police have arrested a Thunder Bay man who beat a Canada goose to death and threw its carcass in a nearby river on Monday evening.

Officers with the Primary Response Unit were initially dispatched to a foot path in the 1100 block area of Waterford Street just after 9 pm on Monday, July 25 following reports that a group of males had mutilated a live goose.

Police learned the event had been witnessed, and that the body of the goose being thrown into a nearby river.

Officers first at the scene located the carcass. Police then located three males nearby.

Further investigation identified one of the three males as being the suspect connected to the incident.

A 23-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with:

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order

• Cruelty to Animals – Unnecessary Pain, Suffering or Injury

He has since been released with conditions and a future appearance date.