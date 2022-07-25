RAINY RIVER – NEWS – It was a busy week for OPP in Rainy River.
Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 254 occurrences between Monday July 18, 2022 to Sunday July 24, 2022, including:
· eTicket, vehicle – 34
· Traffic complaint – 15
· Motor vehicle collision – 13
· Mischief – 13
· Alarm 12
· Unwanted person – 12
· Assault – 12
· Police assistance – 11
· Traffic hazard – 10
· Police information – 9
· Liquor licence act – 8
· Mental health – 7
· Domestic dispute – 7
· Suspicious person – 5
· Escort – 4
· Property related – 4
· Animal complaint 4
· Person well-being check – 4
· Neighbour dispute – 4
· Warrants – 4
· Family dispute – 3
· Assist other police agency – 3
· Noise complaint – 3
· R.I.D.E. – 3
· Impaired/over 80 – 3
· 911 call/911 hang-up – 3
· Theft – 3
· Community services – 3
· Wires down, possible fire – 3
· Weapons – 2
· Cyber crime – 2
· Sexual assault – 2
· Fraud – 2
· Breach of probation – 2
· Traffic enforcement – 2
· Threats – 2
· eTicket, person – 2
· Youth related – 2
· Property check – 1
· Trespassing – 1
· Break and enter – 1
· Police Observation – 1
· Property damage – 1
· Prevent breach of peace – 1
· Situation Table Referral – Community Mobilization Program – 1
· Non-police matter – 1
· Person check-in – 1
· Landlord tenant problem – 1
· Dangerous conditions – 1
· Ambulance assistance – 1
· Harassment – 1
· Indecent acts – 1
· Person check in – 1
· Drug offences – 1
· Marine – 1
This past week, 21 Criminal Code and 33 Highway Traffic Act charges were laid.