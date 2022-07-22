SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, OPP officers conducted a traffic stop with a novice driver that resulted in the recovery of methamphetamine and illegal cannabis, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Proactive traffic enforcement efforts have resulted in Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers arresting and charging Alexander CLOUTIER-WALKER with drug trafficking.

Alexander CLOUTIER-WALKER, 19 years old, of the Municipality of Sioux Lookout, has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Section 5(2),

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis in a public place, contrary to Cannabis Act Section 8(1)(a).

as well as multiple offences under the Highway Traffic Act and Cannabis Control Act.

The accused has been released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on August 23, 2022, at 9:00 am to answer to these charges.