FORT FRANCES – NEWS – An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Rainy River District Detachment officer had a near miss on July 20, 2022 around 7:20 pm.

The officer was on patrol on Highway 11 in Watten Township when a passing commercial motor vehicle crossed the centre line.

The officer swerved to miss him, but the mirror of the cruiser was struck by the trailer. The incident resulted in minor damage to the police vehicle. The officer was uninjured.

A 40-year-old from Winnipeg faces two charges including: