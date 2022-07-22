THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have made the largest seizure of crystal meth in the service’s history.

Police seized more than five kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, along with cocaine and fentanyl, following an ongoing drug trafficking investigation that led to the search of a south-side home Thursday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Intelligence and Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Units executed a search warrant on Thursday, July 21 at a residential address in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity, which began in November 2021.

As a result of the search, police seized nearly 5.2 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.

Police also seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Three suspects were arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The estimated street value of narcotics seized totals nearly $555,000 CAD.

Chad Allen JONES, 43, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Florena May PITTEL, 55, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Craig Joseph NOVAK, 41, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

NOVAK was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

JONES and PITTEL appeared in bail court on Friday, July 22 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.